October 9, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo - can see a path to North Korea denuclearisation

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he had made “real progress” on his recent trip to North Korea and can now see a path toward the U.S. goal of eliminating the Asian nation’s nuclear weapons.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 7, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

“I returned late last night from North Korea from a trip where we made real progress. While there’s still a long way to go and much work to do, we can now see a path where we will achieve (our) ultimate goal, which is the full and final verified denuclearization of North Korea,” he told reporters during a visit to the White House.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

