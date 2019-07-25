Pompeo says he expects working-level talks with North Korea in a couple weeks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a joint news conference with President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he expects working-level talks with North Korea to take place in a couple of weeks and that the United States still sees a diplomatic way forward to settling the conflict, despite Pyongyang’s missile testing.

“We want diplomacy to work. We want Chairman Kim (Jong Un) to deliver on the promise that he made to President (Donald) Trump, which was that he would denuclearize,” Pompeo said in an interview with Bloomberg television.

“We remain convinced that there’s a diplomatic way forward, a negotiated solution to this,” Pompeo added, noting that he expected working level talks with North Korea to take place “in a couple of weeks, I anticipate.”