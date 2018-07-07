FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo says progress made on timeline of N.Korea's denuclearisation: pool report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he has made progress in Pyongyang on setting a timeline to North Korea’s denuclearisation, according to a pool report from journalists travelling with him.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a lunch with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Pompeo is on a trip traveling to North Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Abu Dhabi, and Brussels. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking to reporters before leaving North Korea, Pompeo said he spent “a good deal of time” discussing the timeline and declaration of the North’s nuclear and missile facilities.

“I think we made progress in every element of our discussions,” the secretary said, according to the report.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Alison Williams

