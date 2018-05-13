FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Pompeo: U.S. firms may invest in North Korea if it meets demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that if North Korea agrees to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons program, then the United States will allow the American private sector to invest in the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press availability with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“This will be...private sector Americans...coming in to help build out the energy grid that needs enormous amounts of electricity in North Korea,” Pompeo said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

He added that Americans will also help invest in North Korean infrastructure and agriculture to help feed its people if the country meets U.S. demands.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio

