Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearisation of N. Korea: spokeswoman

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “very firm” on complete denuclearisation of North Korea as he began a second day of talks in Pyongyang on Saturday, according to a pool report from reporters travelling with him.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, speaks to Kim Yong Chol, foreground, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, for a second day of talks at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said there has been no softening in Washington’ position towards the North’s denuclearisation.

She said Pompeo is being “very firm” in seeking three basic goals - complete denuclearisation of North Korea, security assurances, and the repatriation of the remains of U.S. service members from the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the report.