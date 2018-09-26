FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S.'s Pompeo to visit North Korea next month: U.S. statement

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pyongyang next month to discuss North Korean denuclearization efforts ahead of a planned second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday.

Pompeo accepted the invitation while at a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho alongside the United Nation’s gathering in New York, the department said in a statement.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

