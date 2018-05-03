White House sees North Korea's possible release of Americans as 'sign of goodwill'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it would welcome the release of three Americans imprisoned in North Korea before a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a few weeks, but could not confirm any reports on the subject.

Tony Kim, one of the three Americans being held captive by North Korea, is seen in this photo taken in California in 2016, released to Reuters by the family of Tony Kim March 11, 2018. Courtesy of the family of Tony Kim/Handout via REUTERS

“We can’t confirm the validity of any of the reports currently out about their release, but we certainly would see this as a sign of goodwill if North Korea were to release the three Americans ahead of discussions between President Trump and Kim Jong Un,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.