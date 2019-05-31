White House declines comment on North Korea purge, keeps focus on denuclearization

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the news media after giving an interview to Fox News outside of the White House in Washington, U.S. May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to comment on Friday on reports that North Korea has executed its nuclear envoy in a purge of officials who steered negotiations for the failed summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

“I am not going to comment on intelligence one way or another. I can tell you we are monitoring the situation and continuing to stay focused on our ultimate goal, which is denuclearization,” Sanders told reporters at the White House.