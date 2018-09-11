FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Putin says normalising ties between U.S. and North Korea is vital for peace

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was vital for peace on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and North Korea normalised their troubled relationship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 11, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Putin was speaking at a news conference in the port city of Vladivostok after holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asking for a second meeting.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Andrew Osborn; editing by John Stonestreet

