North Korea says U.S. extension of sanctions 'a hostile act': KCNA

A television monitors broadcasting a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, is seen through Japan and the U.S. national flags at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - The recent U.S. extension of sanctions against North Korea was an act of hostility and an outright challenge to an historic summit between the two countries in Singapore last year, Pyongyang’s state media said on Wednesday.

The White House extended last week six executive orders containing sanctions imposed over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes by one year.

An unidentified North Korean foreign ministry spokesman called the move a “manifestation of the most extreme hostile acts” in a statement carried by the North’s official KCNA news agency.