World News
May 14, 2019 / 3:55 AM / in an hour

North Korea says ship seizure by U.S. violates spirit of Trump-Kim summit

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday the seizure of one of its cargo ships by the United States was an illegal act that violated the spirit of a summit pact between the two countries’ leaders, and demanded the return of the vessel.

In a statement, the North’s foreign ministry said it rejected U.N. Security Council resolutions against it, which the United States cited in impounding the vessel, as a violation of its sovereignty.

The U.S. Justice Department last week said it had seized a North Korean cargo ship that it accused of illicit coal shipments in violations of sanctions after it was first detained by Indonesia.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

