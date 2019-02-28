World News
South Korea says no deal between Trump, Kim regrettable but progress made

HANOI (Reuters) - South Korea said it regretted that no deal was reached at a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday but the two sides had made meaningful progress.

Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his second meeting with Kim, in Vietnam, because Kim had made unacceptable demands on lifting biting U.S.-led sanctions.

South Korea’s presidential office, known as the Blue House, said in a statement Trump and Kim made “more meaningful progress than ever”, and Trump’s willingness to continue dialogue would brighten prospects for another meeting.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

