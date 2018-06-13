Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea from summit with Trump - state media

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un landed back in Pyongyang early on Wednesday, the North’s official news agency said on Thursday, after departing Singapore Tuesday night following the close of a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen returning to North Korea after the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, in this picture released on June 13, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

There had been speculation Kim would stop by Beijing to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit and the airplanes the North Korean delegation had left on were closely tracked by international media.