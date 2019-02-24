North Korea says U.S. will never escape security threats if no result in talks - KCNA

HANOI (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media said on Sunday that the people of the United States would “never be cleared of security threats” if this week’s nuclear talks in Vietnam end without results.

The North’s official KCNA news agency criticised U.S. Democrats and others for “plotting to disrupt” a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.

KCNA accused the Trump administration of “lending an ear” to opponents of dialogue, even after the United States launched diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

“If the upcoming DPRK-U.S. negotiations end without results as wished by the opponent forces, the U.S. people will never be cleared of the security threats that threw them into panic and then responsibility will be placed on those due,” KCNA said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.