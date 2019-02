U.S. President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Tuesday for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, eight months after their historic first meeting in Singapore.

The two leaders are expected to discuss how to implement a North Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons and how to improve their ties.