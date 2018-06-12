FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 12, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Kim will move immediately on denuclearization: Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will move immediately on steps toward denuclearization and that the process is moving rapidly, according to an interview with Fox News.

REFILE - ADDING RESTRICTIONS U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS

“I just think that we are now going to start the process of denuclearization of North Korea. I believe that he’s going back and will start it virtually immediately,” Trump said in excerpts of the interview broadcast on Fox after the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. “And he’s already indicated that.”

“It’s a process and it’s really moving rapidly

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.