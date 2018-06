Trump says Kim will move immediately on denuclearization: Fox News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will move immediately on steps toward denuclearization and that the process is moving rapidly, according to an interview with Fox News.

REFILE - ADDING RESTRICTIONS U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS

“I just think that we are now going to start the process of denuclearization of North Korea. I believe that he’s going back and will start it virtually immediately,” Trump said in excerpts of the interview broadcast on Fox after the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. “And he’s already indicated that.”

“It’s a process and it’s really moving rapidly