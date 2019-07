U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a “great meeting” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this weekend and he looks “forward to seeing him again soon.”

“In the meantime, our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems,” Trump said on Twitter. “No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there!” he said.