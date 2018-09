NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not want to get into a “time game” in terms of setting deadlines for North Korea to denuclearize.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We’re not playing the time game. If it takes two years, three years or five months,” it does not matter, he said.