September 24, 2018 / 7:37 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Trump says expects announcement of new summit with North Korea's Kim 'pretty soon'

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be announced “pretty soon” and the location had yet to be determined.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Trump, during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations, said: “Chairman Kim has been really very open and terrific, frankly. I think he wants to see something happen.”

Moon said he brought Trump a personal message from Kim and that the North Korean leader was hoping to meet with the U.S. president soon. Trump said he and Moon also had a good discussion on trade between South Korea and the United States.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

