U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he and North Korean leader Kim Jon Un had discussed the dismantling of North Korea’s main nuclear facility at Yongbyon during talks at their second summit in Vietnam.

Kim was willing to shut down the plant, but wanted sanctions relief the United States was not prepared to offer, Trump added.