Trump expects next summit with North Korea's Kim early next year

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un after they signed documents that acknowledged the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expects to meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un some time early next year and that an expected meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and officials from the reclusive Asian nation will be rescheduled.

“We’re very happy how it’s going with North Korea. We think it’s going fine. We’re in no rush,” he said at a press conference. “The sanctions are on. ... I’d love to take the sanctions off, but they (North Korea) have to be responsive, too.”