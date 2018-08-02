FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump received letter from North Korea's Kim on Aug 1 - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday that followed up on their recent discussions about denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the White House said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves before departing Pyongyang to Singapore on June 10, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

“The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the U.S.-DPRK joint statement,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Trump tweeted about the letter late on Thursday.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Bernadette Baum

