Trump says expects 'signing' after 'very good' talks with Kim

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un had made “a lot of progress” and said the two sides expected to sign an unspecified agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk in the Capella Hotel after their working lunch, on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Anthony Wallace/Pool via Reuters

Asked by reporters how the talks were going, Trump said: “A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We’re going now for a signing.” He gave no further details.

Trump made the remarks as he and a Kim walked around Singapore’s Capella hotel after a working lunch aimed at discussing ways to end the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.