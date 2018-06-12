FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 12, 2018 / 5:08 AM / in an hour

Trump says expects 'signing' after 'very good' talks with Kim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un had made “a lot of progress” and said the two sides expected to sign an unspecified agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk in the Capella Hotel after their working lunch, on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Anthony Wallace/Pool via Reuters

Asked by reporters how the talks were going, Trump said: “A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We’re going now for a signing.” He gave no further details.

Trump made the remarks as he and a Kim walked around Singapore’s Capella hotel after a working lunch aimed at discussing ways to end the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Kevin Krolicki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.