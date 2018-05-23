Trump throws more doubt on planned summit with North Korean leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast further doubt on whether a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place next month in Singapore, telling reporters it would be made certain next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to travel to New York from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

His statement followed Trump’s suggestion on Tuesday that the meeting could be delayed or scrapped entirely. North Korea also threw the summit in doubt earlier this month when it pushed back against what it called “unilateral nuclear abandonment.”