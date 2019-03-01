North Korea leader Kim to leave Hanoi around noon on Saturday - source

U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sit down before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to leave the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi at around noon on Saturday and depart from the country via the Dong Dang railway station on the border with China in the afternoon, a Vietnamese foreign ministry source said.

Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in talks in Hanoi that ended on Thursday.

Kim, who arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday by train, is on an official visit to Vietnam on Friday and Saturday.