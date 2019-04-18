North Korea rejects Pompeo from nuclear dialogue: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes part in the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang in this April 10, 2019 photo released on April 11, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea no longer wants U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo involved in nuclear talks, calling for someone who “is more careful and mature in communicating”, state media said on Thursday.

The official KCNA news agency also said, quoting Kwon Jong Gun, a senior official at the North’s foreign ministry, that “no one can predict” the situation on the Korean peninsula if the United States does not abandon the “root cause” that compelled Pyongyang to develop its nuclear programme, without elaborating.