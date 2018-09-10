North Korea's Kim asks Trump for another meeting in new letter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asking for a second meeting and the White House is already looking at scheduling one, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing documents during a summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The two leaders have been discussing North Korea’s nuclear programme since their unprecedented June 12 summit which has been criticized for being short on concrete details about how and whether Kim is willing to give up on a nuclear weapons programme that threatens the United States.

Trump told reporters on Friday that a personal letter from Kim was on the way. “It was a very warm, very positive letter,” Sanders said at a briefing.

“The primary purpose of the letter was to request and look to schedule another meeting with the president which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating that,” Sanders said.

Sanders told reporters the letter exhibited “a continued commitment to focus on denuclearisation of the peninsula.” She said a military parade in Pyongyang on Sunday was “a sign of good faith” because it did not feature any long-range nuclear missiles.