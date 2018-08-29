FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Trump believes no need for U.S.-South Korea war games at this time - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump believes he has a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and there is “no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint U.S.-South Korea war games,” the White House said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to participants during an event at which he announced a grant for a drug-free communities support program in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The White House, in a statement sent on Twitter by Trump, said the U.S. president believes North Korea is under “tremendous pressure” from China but that Beijing also was supplying Pyongyang with “considerable aid,” including fuel, fertiliser and commodities. “This is not helpful!” the statement said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

