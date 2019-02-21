U.S. says not discussing removal of troops from Korean peninsula with North

Vietnamese shop owner Truong Thanh Duc prints t-shirts for sale with images of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of USA-DPRK Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not discussing with North Korea the possibility of removing U.S. troops from the Korean peninsula and is unsure whether Pyongyang has decided to fully denuclearize, senior Trump administration officials said on Thursday.

Ahead of a summit meeting next week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. officials said the two sides would be working toward a shared understanding of what “denuclearization” means.