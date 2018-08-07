White House adviser Bolton urges North Korea to act on denuclearisation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday said North Korea has not taken the necessary steps to denuclearize despite an agreement between Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in June.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets participants of the 5th National Conference of War Veterans in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 27, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

Bolton, in an interview on Fox News, said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was prepared to return to North Korea for another meeting with Kim.

“What we really need is not more rhetoric,” Bolton said. “What we need is performance from North Korea on denuclearisation.”

He said the United States has lived up to the Singapore declaration that followed the June 12 summit Trump and Kim held in Singapore.

“It’s just North Korea that has not taken the steps we feel are necessary to denuclearize,” Bolton said.

He said the relaxation of any sanctions was not under consideration.

Asked about the possibility of additional meetings, Bolton said Trump in a recent letter to Kim proposed sending Pompeo back to North Korea, and that Trump was ready to meet with Kim any time. The letter was handed to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho during the weekend.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons program has caused international tension for decades and the rhetoric and threats from Kim and Trump had been especially hostile before their June meeting.