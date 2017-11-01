FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After Shell deal, North Sea producer Chrysaor to begin drilling in early 2018
November 1, 2017 / 3:38 PM / Updated a day ago

After Shell deal, North Sea producer Chrysaor to begin drilling in early 2018

Ron Bousso

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - North Sea producer Chrysaor plans to begin drilling for oil and gas in early 2018 after completing a $3 billion acquisition from Royal Dutch Shell, its Chairman Linda Cook said on Wednesday.

The private equity-backed company became the largest independent oil and gas producer in the U.K. North Sea following the acquisition.

It aims to expand its production over time to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from the current 120,000 boed through further acquisitions as well as developing existing assets, Cook told Reuters in an interview.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
