August 13, 2018 / 5:44 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Two Koreas agree to hold September summit in Pyongyang: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September, the South’s Unification Ministry said on Monday.

A unification flag hangs on a military fence near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

North and South Korean officials held high-level negotiations at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Monday to discuss the summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in April and agreed to have another summit in autumn, this time in the North’s capital, Pyongyang. [nL4N1V30Z3]

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait

