NortonLifeLock attracts deal interest from rival McAfee - WSJ

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity software firm McAfee LLC has shown deal interest in rival NortonLifeLock Inc, joining Permira and Advent International as potential suitors for the consumer software company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the options being considered is a combination with the consumer business of McAfee, the California-based company which is owned by Intel Corp and private-equity firms TPG Capital and Thoma Bravo LLC, WSJ said.

NortonLifeLock did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

McAfee, Permira and Advent declined to comment on the WSJ report.