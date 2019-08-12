Norway mosque shooting suspect can be held for four weeks

Philip Manshaus, who is suspected of an armed attack at Al-Noor Islamic Centre Mosque and killing his stepsister, appears in court in Oslo, Norway, August 12, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday, and of killing his stepsister, can be held in police custody for four weeks while the case is being investigated, the Oslo District Court ruled on Monday.

Philip Manshaus, who earlier in the day appeared in court with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck, had declared himself not guilty of the mosque attack, and had asked to be released, his lawyer said.