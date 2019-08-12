World News
August 12, 2019 / 11:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suspect in Norway mosque shooting appears in court with wounds

1 Min Read

A police car and an ambulance are seen near the site after a shooting in al-Noor Islamic center mosque, near Oslo, Norway August 10, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday, and of killing his stepsister, appeared in court on Monday with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck.

Police are initially seeking to hold Philip Manshaus in custody for four weeks on suspicion of murder and breach of anti-terrorism law. Manshaus, who briefly smiled at photographers, does not admitted to any crime, his lawyer said earlier.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Terje Solsvik and Lefteris Adomaitis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
