Suspect in Norway mosque shooting appears in court with wounds

A police car and an ambulance are seen near the site after a shooting in al-Noor Islamic center mosque, near Oslo, Norway August 10, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday, and of killing his stepsister, appeared in court on Monday with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck.

Police are initially seeking to hold Philip Manshaus in custody for four weeks on suspicion of murder and breach of anti-terrorism law. Manshaus, who briefly smiled at photographers, does not admitted to any crime, his lawyer said earlier.