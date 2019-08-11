Shooting at Norway mosque investigated as 'possible act of terrorism': police

A Norwegian police officer enters Thon Oslofjord hotel in Sandvika, Norway August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

OSLO (Reuters) - An armed attack at a Norwegian mosque on Saturday will be investigated as a possible act of terrorism, police said on Sunday.

The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the Norwegian capital - a young, white male carrying several guns - had expressed far-right, anti-immigrant views online, assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference.

“We’re investigating this as an attempt at carrying out an act of terrorism,” he said.

The suspect had been apprehended after the attack, in which shots were fired but no one was hurt, with members of the congregation having overpowered him before police arrived.

“These people showed great courage,” Skjold added.

Only three people were present in the mosque at the time of the attack, preparing for Sunday’s celebration of the Eid-al-Adha festival, mosque spokesman Waheed Ahmed told Reuters on Saturday.

The attacker was also suspected of killing one of his own family members, a young woman who was found dead at his home, police said earlier.