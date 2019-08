A Norwegian police officer enters Thon Oslofjord hotel in Sandvika, Norway August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

OSLO (Reuters) - A shooting at a Norwegian mosque on Saturday will be investigated as a possible act of terrorism, police said on Sunday.

“We’re investigating this as an attempt at carrying out an act of terrorism,” assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference.