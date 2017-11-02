No signs of a steep fall in Norway housing prices-c.bank's Nicolaisen

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank does not expect a steep fall in Norwegian housing prices after the recent months’ correction, Deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen said on Thursday.

“We don’t think housing prices will fall very much. So far we are not very worried about that,” Nicolaisen told journalists after presenting the bank’s annual report on financial stability.

“There is a risk of a more pronounced fall than we have been expecting, but we see no signs of that, and we don’t expect it,” he added, pointing to the general recovery of the economy. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)