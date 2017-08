OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks should increase their contributions to funds that guarantee deposits and help fund emergency restructurings, the government said as its proposed new legislation on Wednesday.

Payments would increase "somewhat", the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Banks that exhibit the greatest risk must also be prepared for the largest increase in payments, the ministry added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)