February 28, 2018 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

Norway's recent economic data has been mixed -central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Recent Norwegian economic data has sees a mixed development, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Wednesday, following Statistics Norway’s release of weaker-than-expected January retail sales.

“Recent data has been mixed and there are some indicators that are pointing in the opposite direction,” the governor told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“We will return to this topic shortly,” he added. Norges Bank’s next rate meeting is due on March 15. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

