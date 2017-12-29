FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway central bank awards NOK 250 mln year-end liquidity to banks
December 29, 2017 / 3:20 PM / a day ago

Norway central bank awards NOK 250 mln year-end liquidity to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank awarded 250 million Norwegian crowns ($30.51 million) year-end liquidity to commercial banks on Friday, in the form of a Dec. 29 to Jan. 2 F-loan, it said in a statement.

Norges Bank had promised a full allotment to all bidders at a predetermined interest rate of 0.65 percent, equal to its key policy rate plus 15 basis points, to ensure that banks would have access to the funds they need. ($1 = 8.1932 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)

