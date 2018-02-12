Norway's central bank to offer liquidity to banks at end of each quarter

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will in 2018 offer liquidity to banks at the end of each quarter, as well as at year-end, it said in a statement on Monday.

The so-called F-loans will have an interest rate equal to the key policy rate plus 15 basis points, the central bank added.

“The aim of these market operations is to ensure the availability of NOK liquidity at a price close to the key policy rate, also over quarter-ends and year-end,” it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)