FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Norway central bank business survey sees higher output growth
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 2 months ago

Norway central bank business survey sees higher output growth

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to rise further over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a stronger than expected increase over the last three months.

"Contacts as a whole report that output growth has picked up somewhat since winter and at a slightly stronger pace than network enterprises expected in February," the bank said in a survey of 329 companies.

"Contacts as a whole expect output growth in the next six months to be higher than in the past three months," it added.

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The next rate decision is due on June 22. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.