FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 9:21 AM / a day ago

RPT-Norway central bank business survey sees higher growth in output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to increase over the next half year, after outperforming during the latest three-month period, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Contacts report solid growth in public sector demand and improved export markets. A number of enterprises also refer to higher demand from the oil sector,” the bank said in a survey of 338 companies. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.