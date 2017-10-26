FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's central bank seeks to keep management of $1 trillion wealth fund -board
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 26, 2017 / 8:17 AM / in 2 days

Norway's central bank seeks to keep management of $1 trillion wealth fund -board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1-trillion sovereign wealth fund should remain as a unit of the Norwegian central bank, the board of the central bank said on Thursday, unless the fund is to invest in more unlisted assets in which case a split could be considered.

In June, a government-appointed commission recommended the fund should be run by a new state investment company to alleviate pressure on the central bank and allow the two to be managed independently.

Critics of the proposed split have argued that the fund’s risk profile is kept in check by a conservative culture at the central bank and that more independence could ultimately jeopardise the nation’s savings. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.