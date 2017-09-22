FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway central bank chief: comfortable with inflation despite recent dip
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 25 days ago

Norway central bank chief: comfortable with inflation despite recent dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank remains confident that core inflation levels will rise in coming years despite a recent dip to just 0.9 percent year-on-year growth in prices, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Friday.

The bank targets core inflation of 2.5 percent over time.

“We’re comfortable with the inflation outlook towards the end of 2020, where we see a marked rise in inflation. It will rise to a level close to 2 percent, which we believe is close to the target,” Olsen said on the sidelines of a conference.

“In a system of flexible inflation targeting, that’s in many ways close enough ... As long as the movement is towards the 2.5 percent target, we’re comfortable with that.” (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.