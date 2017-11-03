Norway's cen bank reaffirms to start raising rates in 2019-Olsen

BERGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank governor Oystein Olsen reaffirmed on Friday that the bank expects to keep interest rates low before a raise predicted in 2019.

He did not give the exact timing of a rise in a speech to a business network in the west coast city of Bergen, but at the bank’s rate meeting in September its documents showed a rate rise likely in June 2019.

Olsen also said that the central bank wanted to prevent a strengthening of the crown. “It’s important for monetary policy to underpin a fairly weak crown,” he said.

“The rate path (from September) will contribute to that”, he added.