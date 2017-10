OSLO (Reuters) - The wreckage of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter missing off Svalbard, Norway, since October 26 has been located, Norway’s rescue coordination centre said on Sunday.

A view shows the Russian-made Mil Mi-8 helicopter, that went missing October 26, 2017 with eight people aboard off the coast of the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, in the settlement of Barentsburg on Svalbard, Norway April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexey Reznichenko/Files

The wreckage was found offshore at a depth of 209 metres, it said.

Eight Russian men - five crew and three passengers - are assumed dead and the search for them will continue.