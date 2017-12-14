FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian crown up 1 pct vs euro, dollar after cbank view
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 14, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 days ago

Norwegian crown up 1 pct vs euro, dollar after cbank view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown vaulted more than one percent against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Thursday after the central bank took market painted a robust picture on the economy, taking some market participants by surprise.

The crown rose 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar to 8.2120 crowns per dollar and made similar gains to the euro to stand at 9.7085 crowns.

Norway’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, but signalled a future tightening of policy could be somewhat steeper than the board had previously planned. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.