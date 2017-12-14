UPDATE 1-Norway's crown records 4th biggest rise this year on cbank surprise

* Crown rises more than 1 pct each vs dlr and euro

* Norges Bank implies future policy tightening may be sooner (Adds details, quotes)

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown jumped more than 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday, recording its fourth biggest rise of the year, after the central bank surprised markets by signaling that interest rates may rise sooner than expected.

Norway’s crown currency also rose by more than 1 percent against the euro.

The bank’s announcement took markets by surprise. They had previously expected that slower economic growth and rising unemployment due to falling oil prices would stay the hand of the Norges bank.

“This is definitely a hawkish surprise from the central bank and if you look at the statement it paints a relatively more upbeat picture than its previous assessment,” said Jonas Goltermann, an economist at ING Bank in London.

The crown rose 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar to 8.2120 crowns per dollar and made similar gains to the euro to stand at 9.7085 crowns.

The jump took the Norwegian crown to more than two-week highs against the dollar and the euro.

Both the Norwegian crown and the Swedish krona has weakened in recent weeks with investors cutting their positions on concerns that central banks in both these countries were unlikely to follow their European and U.S. central bank counterparts in unwinding their policy stimulus.

ING said there was a 50 percent chance that interest rates in Norway may rise by the end of next year compared to a previous forecast of the third quarter of 2019. (Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)